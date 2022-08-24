WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announces his plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt. He was scheduled to begin delivering his remarks at 2:15 p.m. in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
