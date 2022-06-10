Stocks fell sharply on Friday following Wall Street’s cold realization that inflation got worse last month, not better, as investors had been hoping. The S&P 500 was 2.9% lower in afternoon trading and heading for its ninth losing week in the last 10, as Treasury yields soared toward their highest levels in years. Wall Street took Friday's worse-than-expected reading on inflation to mean the Fed’s foot will remain firmly on the brakes for the economy. That dashes hopes that it may ease up later this year. A reading on consumer sentiment also came in weaker than expected, the latest discouraging data on the economy.