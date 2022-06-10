LOS ANGELES — President Joe Biden visits the Port of Los Angeles to deliver remarks on inflation and the actions he said his administration has taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges.
Industries Most Affected by Inflation
Jun 4, 2022
The dominant economic story of recent months has been a historic run of inflation in the U.S. economy. Nearly every segment of the economy is experiencing rapid price increases at rates not seen in decades. Rising prices are putting greater pressure on households’ and businesses’ financial states as they pay more for goods and services.
The COVID-19 pandemic set off a
number of factors that have contributed to the current inflationary environment. Ongoing issues in the supply chain related to the virus have made it more difficult to manufacture, store, and ship goods. At the same time, demand in the economy has been high, particularly for the types of durable goods most affected by supply chain issues. A tight labor market has pushed businesses to raise wages for workers in many industries. The federal government pursued aggressive stimulus to support the economy during the pandemic, including several massive relief packages from Congress and low interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Together, these factors have created imbalances between supply and demand, and with more money in the economy, prices have increased.
One measure the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to track inflation is the
, which measures average selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services for their output. The rate of year-over-year price increases in the Producer Price Index PPI rose every month from December 2020 to March 2022, reaching a peak of 11.2%. Even after removing foods, energy, and trade services—categories which tend to show greater volatility in prices—year-over-year increases in the PPI still register at 7%.
Inflation has hit its highest levels in years
Jun 4, 2022
While inflation is now apparent throughout the economy, not every sector has been affected equally. Services have had the lowest rate of inflation at 8.7%, which in part reflects how services businesses have remained susceptible to disruptions from the spread of COVID among employees and customers. In contrast, energy (36.7%) and transportation and warehousing (21%) have seen year-over-year price increases well above the 11.2% total across all categories. And inflation in these categories may be contributing to inflation in others: other businesses that rely on energy and logistics are facing higher costs, which they then pass on to customers.
Energy and transportation costs have skyrocketed this year
Jun 4, 2022
The categories of energy and transportation and warehousing include many of the industries with the highest inflation. The list of industries with the greatest price increases is filled with business types closely linked to energy and logistics, topped by oil and gas extraction with a 64.8% increase in prices over the last year.
The data used in this analysis is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics
. To determine the industries most affected by inflation, researchers at Producer Price Index Self Financial calculated the one-year change in prices from March 2021 to March 2022. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater one-month change in prices from February 2022 to March 2022 was ranked higher. Only three-digit NAICS industry sectors were included in the analysis.
Here are the industries most affected by inflation.
15. Fabricated metal product manufacturing
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +20.8% One-month change in prices: +0.9% Two-year change in prices: +27.0%
14. Accommodation
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +21.0% One-month change in prices: +7.8% Two-year change in prices: +15.9%
13. Transportation support activities
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +21.1% One-month change in prices: -0.1% Two-year change in prices: +26.0%
12. Plastics and rubber products manufacturing
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +21.1% One-month change in prices: +1.0% Two-year change in prices: +26.4%
11. Mining (except oil & gas)
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +21.2% One-month change in prices: +4.9% Two-year change in prices: +26.9%
10. Building material and garden equipment and supply dealers
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +22.0% One-month change in prices: +3.1% Two-year change in prices: +55.4%
9. Air transportation
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +23.0% One-month change in prices: +9.2% Two-year change in prices: +10.5%
8. Wood product manufacturing
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +24.7% One-month change in prices: +3.4% Two-year change in prices: +66.0%
7. Truck transportation
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +24.8% One-month change in prices: +6.7% Two-year change in prices: +34.8%
6. Motor vehicle and parts dealers
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +25.6% One-month change in prices: +0.6% Two-year change in prices: +36.6%
5. Furniture and home furnishings stores
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +25.8% One-month change in prices: +2.1% Two-year change in prices: +41.7%
4. Gasoline stations
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +33.5% One-month change in prices: +15.9% Two-year change in prices: +22.5%
3. Primary metal manufacturing
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +35.5% One-month change in prices: -1.7% Two-year change in prices: +69.0%
2. Petroleum and coal products manufacturing
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +58.1% One-month change in prices: +15.8% Two-year change in prices: +135.4%
1. Oil and gas extraction
Jun 4, 2022
One-year change in prices: +64.8% One-month change in prices: -10.4% Two-year change in prices: +233.3%
