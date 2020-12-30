DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - 11 a.m. (scheduled) - Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announces an arrest in the Oct. 24 shooting death of Jason Kutt, 18, at Nockamixon State Park.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: Bucks DA discusses arrest in Nockamixon fatal shooting
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
33°
Sunny
- Humidity: 51%
- Cloud Coverage:50%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:44:24 PM
Today
Sunshine through high clouds.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a few showers late.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers, then drier in the afternoon.
- Trump's $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
- Berks-based psychologist gives tips on realistic resolutions amid pandemic
- Berks bicyclists on edge after man shot on Thun Trail
- A look back at some of the most touching moments during an otherwise tough year
- 1st reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
- Positive Parenting: Could COVID boost college enrollment?
- Police investigating after woman shot in Bethlehem
- New manufacturing facility in Schuylkill expected to create more than 100 manufacturing jobs
- WFMZ's Emma Wright reflects on the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges
- Local developer says construction project delays worth the cost to save special type of bird