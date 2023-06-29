WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (C.P.S.C.) sets off fireworks on the National Mall to demonstrate the dangers of explosives if not used safely. The C.P.S.C. also releases the latest statistics on fireworks-related deaths and injuries; and an emergency room doctor talks about the dangers of fireworks to children.
Participants include Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dr. Sarah Combs, emergency medicine physician, Children's National Hospital. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
