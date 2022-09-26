NASA will deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid at 7:14 p.m. Launched 10 months ago, The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission spacecraft will slam into Dimorphos, an asteroid’s moon, to see how it affects the motion of an asteroid in space.
