NASA's DART mission will slam into an asteroid's moon today

An illustration shows NASA's DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency's LICIACube before the collision with Dimorphos.

 Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA

NASA will deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid at 7:14 p.m. Launched 10 months ago, The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission spacecraft will slam into Dimorphos, an asteroid’s moon, to see how it affects the motion of an asteroid in space.