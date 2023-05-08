7 p.m. (scheduled) - Sal Panto and Peter Melan, Democratic candidates for mayor of Easton, square off at a live debate at Lafayette College’s Colton Chapel. Pennsylvania's primary election is May 16.
WATCH LIVE: Democratic candidates for mayor of Easton square off in debate
