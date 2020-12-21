Pan Am Flight 103 plane

WASHINGTON - Attorney General William Barr and others hold a briefing regarding the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which occurred Dec. 21, 1988, killing all 259 people on the plane and 11 on the ground. It's set to start at 10:30 a.m.

