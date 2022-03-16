WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Powell is expected to announce an increase in the Fed's key short-term interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, which would mark its first rate hike since 2018.
developing
WATCH LIVE: Fed news conference on boosting borrowing rates
