WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Powell is expected to announce an increase in the Fed's key short-term interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, which would mark its first rate hike since 2018.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.