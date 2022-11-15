Former President Donald Trump is announcing another run for president at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.
developing
WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump announces run for president
Lehigh Valley News
- Bethlehem's Sayre Mansion being featured on upcoming episode of 'Ghost Hunters'
- LVPC: Expect more increases in population, development in the Lehigh Valley in the coming years
- Celebration underway for first anniversary of bipartisan infrastructure law, as Pa. gets 'C-' grade on infrastructure
- Pa. Dept. of Education official visits Career Institute of Technology in Easton
- Police: Several juveniles charged with making threats toward ASD schools over past 2 weeks
- Lower Mount Bethel faces `squeeze' with development to the south, north, LVPC's Bradley says
- Lower Saucon residents object to landfill expansion during LVPC committee meeting
- Human remains found at Appalachian Trail in Moore Twp.
- Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area
- Mack parent company to help install charging stations for electric trucks
Berks Area News
- Berks mom sets up fund for family of man killed near KU
- Albright College details plans for $3 million state grant
- American Red Cross seeking nominations for Berks heroes
- Bongo Fizz joins Yuengling's lineup of year-round brews
- Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site
- Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule
- No heat prompts early dismissal of Mt. Penn Elementary
- Carpenter ups prices 7-12% on most premium products
- Exeter police chief: 'Our officers are drowning out there'
- Wilson School Board member censured after public outcry