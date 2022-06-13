WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Justice Department officials announce a law enforcement action related to violent crime and gun trafficking. The news conference was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: Garland news conference on violent crime, gun trafficking
Lehigh Valley News
- PennDOT centers to be closed Saturday-Monday for Juneteenth
- Prologis buying Duke Realty in $26B all-stock deal
- Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 22 ramp to 309
- Do It For Dom foundation holds first fundraiser festival
- Special Olympics athletes win medals at national games
- Fire tears through house in Lehigh County
- Firefighters get Allentown house fire under control
- Community celebrates Parkland student's final chemo treatment
- Local residents feel the impact of gas prices hitting the $5 mark
- 2 members of Ringo Starr's All Starr Band test positive for COVID, Easton show postponed
Berks Area News
- Wendell Morris steps down as Exeter Twp. Chief of Police
- Reading City Council President Jeffery Waltman dies
- PennDOT centers to be closed Saturday-Monday for Juneteenth
- Berks teen philanthropists award $15,000 to four organizations addressing mental health issues
- Safe Berks aims to help more sexual assault survivors with expanded partnerships
- Reading Hospital names Vice President of Hospital-Based Outpatient Services
- Flag Day celebration at Reading Pagoda canceled
- Humane Pennsylvania celebrates 'Pet Appreciation Week' by waiving adoption fees on June 11
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
- Reading Civic Theatre debuts new stage with historic sellout performance