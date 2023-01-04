House Republicans have opened the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from the political chaos over electing a new speaker. Former President Donald Trump vigorously renewed his support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, urging House Republicans to vote for him. But in the day's first vote, McCarthy was faring no better than he had on Tuesday when he failed on multiple ballots. He is opposed by the chambers most conservative members. Democratic President Joe Biden says “the rest of the world is looking” at the chaotic scenes on the House floor as Republicans floundered anew. McCarthy said as he arrived that he won't drop his bid for speaker.