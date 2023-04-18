WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic holds a hearing entitled "Investigating the Origins of COVID-19 Part 2: China and the Available Intelligence." Among those scheduled to testify is John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence.
