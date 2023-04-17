NEW YORK — The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee holds a field hearing in New York City. The Republican-led panel said its hearing, "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan," will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents. Democrats on the committee said the hearing is a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Bragg for his indictment of former President Donald Trump.