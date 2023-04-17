NEW YORK — The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee holds a field hearing in New York City. The Republican-led panel said its hearing, "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan," will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents. Democrats on the committee said the hearing is a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Bragg for his indictment of former President Donald Trump.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: House hearing on violent crime in Manhattan
Lehigh Valley News
- Man dies following shooting in Hazle Township
- Hundreds participate in Healthy Kids Running Series
- 'Evil will never win': Lehigh Valley supports Ukraine through local Orthodox Easter church service
- Flag-raising celebrates Syrian Independence Day
- Neighbors help firefighters fight flames in Allentown twin home
- 86-year-old endangered missing person located
- Bethlehem Council to hold public hearing on 'one of the largest redevelopments' in city history
- Kolbe Academy, Catholic high school for students recovering from addiction, to close
- Northampton County holds gun buyback
- Hail, heavy rain flood roads in Lehigh, Northampton counties
Berks Area News
- Taylor Swift donation provides 125K meals for food bank users
- Ringgold Band celebrates 171st anniversary, raises money for explosion victims
- Baby goat cuddling event donating money to RM Palmer victims' families
- Berks woman takes part in 'Donor Dash'
- Temporary burn ban in effect in Berks County
- Another victory parade for the Reading Red Knights Boys Varsity Basketball team, following third state title since 2017
- Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular ice cream, Italian ice chain opening 1st Lehigh Valley location
- 'It's the best time of year': During very warm weather, people enjoy frozen treats and 'ball' at Reading City Park
- Coroner seeking next of kin for Reading man
- Boscov's CEO talks sales, strategy, retail with 69 News