WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," to examine "the agency's operational failures, the unprecedented border crisis, and the abandonment of immigration enforcement under Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas." Mayorkas will testify.
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values up to 100 degrees may be possible again on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs holds a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.
