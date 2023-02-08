WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing entitled "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story."
Witnesses include Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's former chief legal officer; James Baker, Twitter's former deputy general counsel; and Yoel Roth, Twitter's former global head of trust and safety.
The hearing will examine Twitter's decision in the weeks before the 2020 election to initially block from the social media platform a New York Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.