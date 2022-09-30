A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, many left Charleston for higher ground and store owners used sandbags to ward off high water levels. Ian left a broad swath of destruction after it came ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. At least seven people were confirmed dead in the state. That number is likely to increase as officials confirm more deaths and continue searching for people.