A satellite map shows Hurricane Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic Ocean.
Idalia is feeding off the warm waters of the gulf and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
Franklin continues to create life-threatening surf and rip currents along the East Coast of the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane #Franklin Advisory 36A: Life-Threatening Surf and Rip Currents Ongoing Along The East Coast of the United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023
11 AM EDT 29 Aug #Idalia strengthens, with catastrophic storm surge expected in the Big Bend region. Residents in these areas should follow any advice or evacuation orders given by local officials. Make sure to stay informed with latest updates at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/MkORCjjpi6— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023