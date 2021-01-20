WASHINGTON - President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Mr. Douglas Emhoff attend a church service Wednesday morning at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.
It's the first scheduled event on Inauguration Day.
From there, they'll head to the Capitol and participate in the swearing-in ceremony set to start at 11:15 a.m. Biden and Harris will take the oath of office at 12 p.m. and Biden will deliver an inaugural address.
In the afternoon, they are scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.
Biden will then head to the White House, where he's planning to sign some executive orders and appoint staff.
In the evening, they'll attend the "Celebrating America" inaugural program.