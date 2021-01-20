Joe Biden inauguration generic graphic

WASHINGTON - The ceremony to inaugurate Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States is underway at the U.S. Capitol. Biden will take the oath of office at noon. That will be followed by his inaugural address.

In the afternoon, he and the new first lady and Kamala Harris and her husband are scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President and Mrs. Obama, President and Mrs. Bush, and President and Mrs. Clinton.

Biden will then head to the White House, where he's planning to sign some executive orders and appoint staff.

In the evening, they'll attend the "Celebrating America" inaugural program.

