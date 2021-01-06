Several thousand protesters are cheering President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House before Congress' vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Trump told the protesters, “We will not let them silence your voices.” The demonstrators had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president. The rally was scheduled on the same day that Congress votes to certify the Electoral College vote. Police reported 12 protest-related arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday for a variety of offenses, including weapons charges, assault on a police officer, simple assault, possessing a stun gun and other violations.