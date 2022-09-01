WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visits northeastern Pennsylvania to deliver a prebuttal to President Biden's speech in Philadelphia. McCarthy is expected to discuss "what he has heard from the American people this summer regarding rising crime, record high inflation and other hardships brought on by the Democrats' harmful policies." McCarthy will be joined by Jim Bognet, the Republican nominee for state's 8th Congressional District and local community leaders. McCarthy is scheduled to begin speaking at 5:45 p.m.
Joe Biden doesn't understand the soul of America.All he does is vilify tens of millions of hardworking, law-abiding citizens that simply want- A say in their kids' education- Gas prices they can afford- Safe streets in their cities pic.twitter.com/45mhrCqvsX— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 1, 2022
You can also watch Biden's speech live on WFMZ.com. He's scheduled to begin speaking at 8 p.m.