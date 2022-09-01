President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as “extremist” threats to the nation’s democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism. In a speech Thursday night, he is framing the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden plans to call out the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests. Biden allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP. But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed any such distinction, accusing the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”