NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street and around the world amid worries that the worsening pandemic will mean more restrictions on businesses and drag down the economy. The S&P 500 was down 2.7% in afternoon trading and is headed for a third straight loss. It’s already down 4.8% this week and threatening to post its biggest weekly fall since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 770 points, or 2.8%, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 2.8%. Markets also fell in Europe, where investors are bracing for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Crude oil prices were tumbling, and Treasury yields fell again.
