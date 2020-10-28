NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street and around the world amid worries that the worsening pandemic will mean more restrictions on businesses and drag down the economy. The S&P 500 was down 2.7% in afternoon trading and is headed for a third straight loss. It’s already down 4.8% this week and threatening to post its biggest weekly fall since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 770 points, or 2.8%, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 2.8%. Markets also fell in Europe, where investors are bracing for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Crude oil prices were tumbling, and Treasury yields fell again.

Wall Street
