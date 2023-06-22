BOSTON — Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, hold a news conference to discuss the discovery of a debris field near the Titanic during the search for a missing submersible. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
