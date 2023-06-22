The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible that was en route to the ship's wreckage. The Coast Guard did not say in its tweet Thursday whether officials believe the debris is connected to the Titan vessel. Officials said it was discovered within the search area by a remotely operated underwater robot. Also Thursday, the critical 96-hour mark passed when breathable air on the vessel could have run out. The vessel was estimated to have about a four-day supply when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic.