A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday. He killed at least six people and wounded 24. Police say hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fled in terror. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area. Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman used a high-powered rifle that was recovered at the scene.