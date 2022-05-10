The death of an Alabama jailer found shot in the head with a gun in her hand after a weeklong manhunt has only deepened a mystery: Why would a trusted official help free a hulking murder suspect with a violent and frightening history? Authorities caught the two fugitives Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after a short car chase. Officials said Vicky White appeared to have shot herself as Casey White surrendered. The two are not related. The Vanderburgh County sheriff says a thorough coroner's investigation will determine whether she did in fact kill herself.