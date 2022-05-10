EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office holds a news conference on the capture of escaped inmate Casey White and the death of former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White. Casey White was arrested following a car chase in Indiana on Monday; Vicky White was initially hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, U.S. Marshals previously told CNN. The news conference was scheduled to begin at noon.

Casey Cole White and Vicky White

Convicted murderer Casey Cole White, left, 38, and assistant director of corrections for the sheriff's office, Vicky White, right, who is accused of helping him to escape

Tags

