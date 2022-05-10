EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office holds a news conference on the capture of escaped inmate Casey White and the death of former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White. Casey White was arrested following a car chase in Indiana on Monday; Vicky White was initially hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, U.S. Marshals previously told CNN. The news conference was scheduled to begin at noon.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: News conference on inmate's capture, jail official's death
Lehigh Valley News
- State police seek info on stolen credit cards used at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Paving work to continue on Broadway in Salisbury Township; expect delays
- East Penn School District moves closer to 3.6% tax increase
- Habitat for Humanity holds 'She Nailed It' competition
- $30M lawsuit alleges 'mob-style scam' by TV program, host
- Congressional candidate in Lehigh Valley talks jobs, controlling inflation
- Record-breaking costs for fuel forcing Pa., NJ independent truck drivers to work more, earn less
- Future plans in doubt for local hockey clubs, as local ice-skating rink prepares to close
- As part of food drive, postal carriers in Lehigh Valley to collect donations as they deliver mail
- Deadline approaching to apply for absentee or mail-in ballot
Berks Area News
- Berks Street Art Festival happening this weekend
- PSP Reading offering free car seat checks during Click it or Ticket
- Art Show highlights employee talents at Reading Hospital
- Antique horse-drawn pumper returned home to Kutztown
- Candidate's father speaks out regarding accusations following campaign event
- Exeter Township hires firm for interim township manager services
- Reading to convert Walnut Street homes into veterans' housing
- Clean up continues after downed tree in Reading causes $70,000 in damages
- James Stoudt officially takes helm of Reading Fire Department
- Police remind drivers, pedestrians to pay attention following deadly accident in Berks