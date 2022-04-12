NEW YORK — Authorities hold a news conference on an attack on the New York City subway system in Brooklyn. The news conference was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: News conference on NYC subway attack
Authorities hold a news conference on an attack on the New York City subway system in Brooklyn. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are expected to speak. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is quarantining with COVID-19 at Gracie Mansion.
Lehigh Valley News
- Mayfair reveals this year's main stage lineup
- Inmate sues Northampton County, former corrections officer over alleged sexual assaults
- Pektor, management firm to invest $150M in Lehigh Valley properties
- Palmer Township OKs power plant for semiconductor manufacturer
- Wert's Cafe in Allentown back open, as customers continue to remember owner
- Liberty HS student asking for community's help to give every senior the opportunity to go to prom
- Musikfest coming back to Payrow Plaza
- Upper Saucon continues public hearing on truck terminal off Route 309 until April 25
- Some parents say they're getting complaints about racial issues in Southern Lehigh School District
- Lehigh University graduate shares story of her escape from Ukrainian city of Mariupol
Berks Area News
- Police search for man in Reading shooting
- Woman rescued after falling off bike and over cliff
- Police search for missing Reading man
- Testimony begins for Ky. man facing charges in deadly crash in Berks
- Berks Coroner's Office seeking man's next-of-kin
- Investigation continues to identify drugs involved in deadly Reading overdoses
- Exeter Township supervisors discuss potential forensic audit
- Reading OKs pilot program to outline parking spaces with striping on 31 city blocks
- Berks County coroner looking for woman's next of kin
- Beach Boy Mike Love visits Muhammad Ali camp