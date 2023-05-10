WASHINGTON — U.S. officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, provide an update on planning and operations ahead of Title 42 restrictions being lifted Thursday. On Tuesday, President Biden predicted that the U.S.-Mexico border would be "chaotic for a while." The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Photos: Chicago, other cities say shelters full, budgets hit by immigration uptick
Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Yessika Chirino, an immigrant from Venezuela plays with her daughter Charlotte, left, and Avril Brandelli as they take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Karen Malave, center, an immigrant from Venezuela, smiles as she fixes her daughter Avril Brandelli's hair, while they and other families take shelter Monday in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station.
Venezuelan immigrant girls Avril Brandelli, left, and Charlotte, play Monday in an area of the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station where their families have taken shelter. Shelter space is scarce, and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports.
Chicago Police Department desk Sgt. Greg Noncz works as migrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter Monday in the department's 16th District station. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days.
