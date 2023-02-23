ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Sheriff John Mina provide an update on Wednesday's shooting that claimed the lives of three people, including a 9-year-old girl and a 24-year-old Philadelphia native who was working as a local TV news reporter. The girl's mother and the reporter's photographer were critically wounded by the gunfire. The news conference was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
We are grieving with our media partners at @MyNews13 over the tragic loss of Dylan Lyons, shot and killed while reporting from a homicide scene. @SheriffMina: "No one in our community, not a 9 year old child or a media professional should become of victim of gun violence." pic.twitter.com/ZfQznTwvRt— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023
We are saddened by the horrific shootings today ... this is a clarion call to do more to stop this madness. I look forward to meeting with leaders tomorrow to discuss reducing gun violence for our community.Full statement: https://t.co/KYD6P5a5Cp https://t.co/KYD6P5a5Cp— Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) February 23, 2023