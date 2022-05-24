NEW YORK — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announces its initial outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Participants include NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad; FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell; and Christina Farrell, first deputy commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department. They will give the official government forecast for the number of named storms and hurricanes expected for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and give advice on how the public can prepare for the season, which will begin June 1 and end November 30.

