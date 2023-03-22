WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee holds a hearing on efforts to improve rail safety in response to the freight train derailment near the border between Pennsylvania and Ohio. The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

The introduction panel will include Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio); Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; and Misti Allison, a resident of East Palestine, Ohio.

Other witnesses include Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board; Chief David Comstock of the Ohio Western Reserve Joint Fire District; Clyde Whitaker, legislative director for Ohio State SMART-TD; Alan Shaw, the CEO of Norfolk Southern; and Ian Jefferies, the CEO of the Association of American Railroads.