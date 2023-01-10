MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver statements at the end of their summit in Mexico. They were scheduled to begin speaking at 4:45 p.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: North American leaders address summit in Mexico
