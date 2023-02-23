Federal safety investigators have released a preliminary report on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and toxic chemical release. The National Transportation Safety Board says the train's crew did not receive a critical warning about an overheated axle until just before dozens of cars went off the tracks. The engineer slowed and stopped the train after getting a “critical audible alarm message." The crew then saw fire and smoke and alerted dispatch of a possible derailment. The report's release Thursday came as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his first visit to East Palestine since the wreck nearly three weeks ago. The Feb. 3 derailment led to evacuations and fears of contamination after a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aimed at preventing an explosion.