(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)
12:30 a.m. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference to update on coronavirus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Warm with clouds, breaks of sun, and a spotty shower or thunderstorm.
Partly to mostly cloudy.
Becoming very windy with clouds and a couple of showers and a thunderstorm through early afternoon. Some sun may return later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.