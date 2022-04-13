NEW YORK — New York City police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and NYPD executives provide an update on Tuesday's mass shooting aboard a subway train in Brooklyn and their arrest of the suspect, Frank Robert James. The news conference was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: NYPD news conference on subway shooting
Lehigh Valley News
- Whitehall Twp. fire crews rescue person who was injured after falling down embankment
- Man charged with homicide in deadly assault of 81-year-old in Easton
- Coroner IDs man killed in Salisbury Township crash
- Royal Farms set to replace Brass Rail in Allentown
- Dropkick Murphys to headline Great Allentown Fair
- From chocolate bunnies to caramel corn, Josh Early Candies ready for Easter
- Lower Macungie planners review warehouse, new home development proposals
- Palmer planners recommend against Atiyeh warehouse plan, in favor of Milford Street apartments
- Drive-thru Wawa proposed for Lower Macungie draws traffic concerns
- Trump intervenes in Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial primary
Berks Area News
- Open house held for new LGBT Center location
- KU identifies student struck by car
- Christian school proposed for closed Reading church
- Eagles invite Douglassville boy with rare health issue to summer training camp
- Pet owners take advantage of rabies clinic in St. Lawrence
- Pa. House passes bill barring transgender athletes from women's school sports
- 'Black Violin' group to perform at Santander Arena
- Students express concerns after student struck by car on campus
- Reading police chief speaks about latest rash of overdoses
- Reading mayor, who grew up in Sunset Park, offers prayers