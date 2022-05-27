NEW YORK — Wall Street is on track to end its streak of seven weekly losses. At 3:30 p.m., the Dow was up about 500 points, or more than 1.5%.
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 278 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE'S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MERCER IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MORRIS SOMERSET SUSSEX WARREN IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER SALEM IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, ATLANTIC CITY, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, CAMDEN, CENTREVILLE, CHERRY HILL, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DEPTFORD, DOVER, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, GEORGETOWN, GLASSBORO, HAMMONTON, JIM THORPE, MEDIA, MILLVILLE, MOORESTOWN, MORRISTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, PHILADELPHIA, READING, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, TRENTON, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON.
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Localized rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Berks, Lehigh, southeastern Carbon and southwestern Northampton Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Claussville, or 9 miles west of Allentown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Hellertown, Palmerton, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Topton, Steuben, Neffs, Coffeetown, Berlinsville, Ancient Oaks, Emerald, Lehigh University, Claussville and Danielsville. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 51 and 72. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 42 and 72. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
