Markets are shuddering following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. The Dow dropped more than 1,000 points Tuesday afternoon and the S&P 500 sank 3.6%. The hotter-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Bond prices also tumbled, sending yields sharply higher, after the government reported inflation decelerated by less in August than economists had forecast. Some traders now even expect a mammoth rate hike next week of one full percentage point.