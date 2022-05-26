NEW YORK — Investors are cheering a strong set of quarterly results from retailers, including Macy's. At 3 p.m., the Dow was up more than 500 points.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: NYSE Big Board, 4 p.m. closing bell
Lehigh Valley News
- Police: Man threatens to shoot convenience store clerk in Allentown after being asked to leave his dog outside
- Tilghman Street Bridge set to reopen in Allentown
- Police sifted through ash to find Holly Grim's remains, investigator testifies
- Pa. Senate race: Miller claims victory, Zrinski 'to exhaust all legal options' in very tight race
- Illinois cyclists pedal through Lehigh Valley in cross-country trek to raise money for cancer research
- Popular Bethlehem bakeshop to reestablish as wholesale operation
- Easton business owners accuse city of inadequate code enforcement
- Students stage dress rehearsal ahead of Thursday's Freddy Awards
- Baby formula shipment arrives at Nestle distribution center in Upper Macungie Twp.
- Developer delays review of 123 apartments proposed for Southside Bethlehem
Berks Area News
- Berks commissioners appoint team to study public health services
- Berks elections board denies McCormick’s challenge to counting provisional ballots
- Record sales for EnerSys offset by inflation, supply chain impacts
- Former Berks financial advisor convicted of fraud after stealing from clients
- Stroke patient reunites with healthcare team, Good Samaritan who found him
- Pa. lawmakers react to Texas tragedy, discuss legislation
- Wyomissing Police Chief who does training for people on what to do in an active shooter situation bringing his knowledge to local library
- 2022 American Red Cross Hero: Kyle Wilson
- Berks County heroes honored in Reading
- Reading Fightin Phils fans, players come together to honor loved ones, raise money for cancer