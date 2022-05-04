Stocks are bouncing higher and bond yields are dropping after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday. That allayed concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in June. The S&P 500 jumped up 2.9% after Powell's comments. The yield on the 2-year Treasury dropped to 2.65% from 2.78% late Tuesday, an unsually large move. The comments came shortly after the Fed announced a half-point increase in its benchmark rate as part of its effort to fight inflation.