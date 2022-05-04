NEW YORK — The New York Stock Exchange is well into positive territory after the Federal Reserve announced that it has raised its key interest rate by a half percentage point. At 3:30 p.m., the Dow was up more than 800 points.
developing
WATCH LIVE: NYSE Big Board, 4 p.m. closing bell
Lehigh Valley News
- Positive 1st quarter results for Dorney Park owner Cedar Fair
- Allentown’s 2022 Summer Concert Series begins later this month
- ASD launches Vaccines for Children program through partnership with Pa. DOH
- Ex-Allentown cop accused in $315K firefighter's fund theft pleads guilty, again
- Tractor-trailer rolls in crash on Route 309, spilling water jugs
- Easton Area High School students start day too early, committee suggests
- Some hold rallies, protests as fallout from leaked draft of Supreme Court opinion begins
- EASD considers 2% tax increase to help close $7M deficit
- Bethlehem Rose Garden to feature new vendors for farmers market, concert series
- At hearing in Allentown, leaders seek ways to address issue of people on dirt bikes and ATVs riding around on city streets
Berks Area News
- Reading Royals raise $7,500 for support of Ukraine
- PennDOT invites public to comment on I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge replacement project
- Bird flu spreads to duck operations in Berks County, USDA confirms
- Retirement community celebrates International Dance Day
- Fire ravages home in Earl Township
- Political analyst, lawyer give thoughts on Supreme Court abortion law leak
- Search underway for new Exeter Township School District superintendent
- Exeter Township School District proposes 1.75% tax increase
- 'Major win for Democrats': Political analyst says following leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion
- Reading Police make drug arrest during pedestrian safety enforcement