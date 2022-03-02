NEW YORK — Wall Street has taken another sharp swing, this time back to rally mode. With 90 minutes until the 4 p.m. closing bell, the Dow was up more than 600 points. You can keep up with the action by watching the New York Stock Exchange's Big Board.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.