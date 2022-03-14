Stocks are swaying on Wall Street as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other and keep trading jumbled, from war in Ukraine to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% after the 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level since the summer of 2019. Stocks climbed in Europe, while stocks fell sharply in Hong Kong on worries about a nearby COVID-19 outbreak. Oil prices tumbled to take some pressure off the high inflation sweeping the world, with a barrel of U.S. crude falling toward $100 after touching $130 last week.