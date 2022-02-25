NEW YORK — The holiday-shortened week's last day of business on Wall Street has seen stocks rise, oil fall and investors turn away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high. You can watch the New York Stock Exchange's Big Board and the 4 p.m. closing bell.

