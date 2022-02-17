NEW YORK — Stocks are falling broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street, chipping away at the weekly gains for major indexes. The Dow was down more than 500 points shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
LIVESTREAM
NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
developing
WATCH LIVE: NYSE Big Board
Lehigh Valley News
- Giant’s online sales pay off for parent Ahold Delhaize
- PSP Fire Marshal rules Heidelberg Twp. fire not suspicious
- ABE issues travel advisory due to increase in early morning flights
- Northampton Co. DA announces guilty plea in overdose death from one year ago
- Northampton Co. will begin accepting community development grant applications in one week
- PSP ask for help finding driver of Dodge Charger accused of shooting at vehicle on I-78
- Palmer Township delays zoning update meeting, no new date set yet
- Allentown passes 'responsible contractor ordinance'
- South Whitehall retains Lafayette College's Meyner Center to help find new manager
- Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon to be demolished in March
Berks Area News
- Penn State Berks to send dancers to THON
- COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Bern Twp. extended through April 2
- High school students pursue variety of projects at Albright College science center
- Rising gas prices impact local drivers
- Local colleges support Gov. Wolf's proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship Program
- Berks County welcomes 'The Mission Autism Clinic'
- Bill calls for every Pa. public school to employ full-time librarian
- Empty grocery store shelves could mean decrease in donations for food banks
- Family displaced after fire in Exeter Twp.
- Sen. Judy Schwank visits Berks school to promote certified librarian bill