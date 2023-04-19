OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum holds a remembrance ceremony for the 28th anniversary of the bombing that killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.
LIVESTREAM
NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... A combination of low relative humidity, breezy west to northwest winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire ignitions today across southeastern Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 25 to 30 percent across the area. West to northwest winds will increase to around 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts around 20-25 mph. Fine fuels in the form of dry or dead vegetation will be quite dry as well, and conducive to fire ignition and rapid fire spread. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.
developing
WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma City bombing remembrance ceremony
Lehigh Valley News
- Woman charged with assault after gunshots reported in Allentown home
- Lehigh County man gets probation for charges stemming from Capitol breach
- School van, car crash on Route 22
- 'It's a homecoming': Tasty new tenant set to join Downtown Allentown Market
- Roebuck's 'Lucky Louie' to premiere in Lehigh Valley: Here's how to watch
- Tractor-trailer involved in crash on Pa. Turnpike in Lower Macungie
- Gift of Life: Boyertown woman saved by liver donation from stranger
- Bethlehem residents, council question developer about 240 proposed apartments
- Forks Elementary parents oppose Easton school board plan to transfer principal
- Easton school board renews charter for Easton Arts Academy
Berks Area News
- Gift of Life: Boyertown woman saved by liver donation from stranger
- Animal sedative contributed to drug-related deaths, officials say
- Lung recipient celebrates 1 year since transplant, pays it forward
- Lieutenant Gov. Davis visits Lehigh Valley to highlight proposal to increase Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program
- Reading Police Chief responds to possible legislation for hoax calls to schools
- Olivet Boys and Girls Club celebrates 125 years
- Coroner seeks next of kin for Cumru Township man
- Santander Bank in Berks County is cutting 77 jobs, Pennsylvania Labor Department notice says
- Threat prompts Governor Mifflin schools to go virtual
- Reading City Council holds public hearing on amendment for small wireless facilities