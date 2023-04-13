ARLINGTON, Va. — Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, briefs the media in Airmen's Hall. It was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The briefing comes amid reports that the FBI wants to question a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war.
While President Biden said Thursday that "there's nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of great consequence" in the leaked documents, the Pentagon has said that they pose a "very serious" risk to U.S. national security.