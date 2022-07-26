EDMONTON, Alberta — Pope Francis holds an open air Mass before 75,000 people at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne, the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. The service comes a day after he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada's "disastrous" residential school system.
WATCH LIVE: Pope holds open air Mass in Edmonton
The White House hosts a virtual summit on the future of COVID-19 vaccines. It will "outline a path towards these innovative, next-generation COVID-19 vaccines, featuring leaders who are on the cutting-edge of discoveries." The event was scheduled to resume at 1:15 p.m.
