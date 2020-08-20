Trump

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Trump will spend the day campaigning in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - President Trump boards Air Force One and departs Joint Base Andrews for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. His departure is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. He is scheduled to arrive at 2:30 p.m., and deliver remarks in Old Forge at 3 p.m. You can watch all of it live on WFMZ.com.

