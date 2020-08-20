JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - President Trump boards Air Force One and departs Joint Base Andrews for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. His departure is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. He is scheduled to arrive at 2:30 p.m., and deliver remarks in Old Forge at 3 p.m. You can watch all of it live on WFMZ.com.
WATCH LIVE: President Trump departs Andrews for Pennsylvania
