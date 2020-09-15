WASHINGTON - President Trump presides over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
developing
WATCH LIVE: President Trump hosts Abraham Accords signing ceremony
Right Now
60°
Clear
- Humidity: 49%
- Cloud Coverage:31%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:43:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:10:09 PM
Today
Comfortably cool, lots of hazy sunshine.
Tonight
Mostly clear and cool.
Tomorrow
Pleasant with abundant sunshine.
- Firefighter hurt while battling row home fire in Ashland
- Video to be reviewed in probe of RPD officer's shooting
- 3 arrested after metal stolen from train museum in Hamburg
- East Penn School Board updated on tech challenges, solutions
- DA: 2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Montgomery County
- Crash involving 18-wheeler in Bethlehem brings down poles, leaves many without power
- Council hears DID presentation, tables water agreement
- Governor Mifflin School Board told it can save millions
- Lehigh County officer honored for stopping gunman last month
- St. Louis couple who confronted demonstrators to speak in Lower Saucon Twp. this week