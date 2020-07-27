Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders on lowering drug prices, in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

MORRISVILLE, N.C. - President Trump participates in a coronavirus briefing at Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, North Carolina. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

