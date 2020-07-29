Trump

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to Midland, Texas to visit Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

MIDLAND, Texas - President Trump delivers remarks on restoring energy dominance in the Permian Basin and signs presidential permits. The event was scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m.

