The second group of space tourists arrives at the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Axiom mission.

The hatch opening is scheduled for 11:13 a.m. That will be followed by a welcome ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

The four-person crew, including Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades, will spend eight days at the space station, conducting more than 20 experiments.

Sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government, Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher, became the first woman from the kingdom to go to space. She was joined by Ali al-Qarni, a fighter pilot with the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Also on board are a retired NASA astronaut and a U.S. businessman who owns a sports car racing team.