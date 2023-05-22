The second group of space tourists arrives at the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Axiom mission.
The hatch opening is scheduled for 11:13 a.m. That will be followed by a welcome ceremony at 11:45 a.m.
The four-person crew, including Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades, will spend eight days at the space station, conducting more than 20 experiments.
Sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government, Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher, became the first woman from the kingdom to go to space. She was joined by Ali al-Qarni, a fighter pilot with the Royal Saudi Air Force.
Also on board are a retired NASA astronaut and a U.S. businessman who owns a sports car racing team.
SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation’s 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
Axiom Space, which organized the flight, won't say how much the tickets cost.